From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Peace Committee (NPC), has appealed to Nigerians to appreciate the seriousness and significance of the forthcoming elections in the country.

Chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, made the appeal in Abuja during a roundtable meeting with political parties on their conduct during the campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Abubakar who welcomed presidential aspirants, civil society, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the media to the interactive session, said the purpose of the initiative by the Peace Committee was to build up the confidence of Nigerians in the electoral process and to ensure that all that is possible was done to ensure that the very crucial elections are successful.

“Our intention is to hear from the presidential aspirants themselves and see how we can rally all our people to ensure that all citizens are able to elect the leaders of their choice. It is impossible to have all contestants into one room and so, we hope that whatever we discuss here affects all contestants in these elections.

“You may all recall that on the 29th of September 2022, we invited all of you for the signing of the Peace Accord at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. You may also recall that we placed advertisements in all major newspapers and the social media calling on all Presidential candidates to be mindful of the concerns of Nigerians, on such issues are the need to use temperate language, avoid raising the tone of violence and to conduct themselves in a manner that does not undermine the electoral process.

“We have deliberately widened the scope of this consultation so that we can improve the quality of our listening to the concerns of our people. We are not here to listen to accusations and counter accusations. We are not here to trade blames but to raise issues and concerns so that we can explore the best means of resolving the concerns. I appeal to you all to be moderate in your language, show respect to the views and concerns of one another and listen to the concerns expressed. We are not here to find out who is wrong, but what is wrong and to see how to correct it.

“I want to appeal to all Nigerians to appreciate the seriousness and significance of these elections. We have gone through many difficulties and survived them. We are pleased that there are measurable improvements, and that INEC is assuring us that it has resolved some of the areas that have often caused violence. The Security agencies have also continued to give us assurances. Our hope is that you can raise your areas of concerns and let us see what can be done to instil confidence in this process,” Abubakar said.

While saying that the National Peace Committee appreciated the work of all the agencies involved in the elections, Abubakar commended the media and civil society for the work that they are doing.

“Again, let us appreciate the fact that this country is ours to build. After all these years, we should have had enough time to learn the lessons that we need. We continue to count on the resilience and commitment of our people,” Abubakar also said.

Earlier during the beginning of the meeting, a mild drama ensued when the Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, protested the sitting arrangement.

It took the intervention of Abubakar for Sowore to sit down, having threatened to remain standing or leave the meeting if the NPC did not give assurance that there would not be a repeat.

“The sitting arrangements should have been alphabetical. I note that this happened at the ICC during the signing of the peace accord and this is not fair,” Sowore said.

Abdulsalami who assured that Sowore’s position was noted, however said that Sowore was free to leave the venue if he was not still satisfied.