For to him that is joined to all the living there is hope: for a living dog is better than a dead lion. Eccl 9: 4.

Introduction

It is normal for human beings to complain about the challenges of the time. The challenge of insecurity and debilitating health; as well as dislocation of economic lives of people of the world could be scary. Because of the challenges of financing our life style, families may be dislocated and disagreements a common place for couples.

The first thing that should engage our mind is that God is faithful to have preserved our lives. That we are kept alive in-spite of the pandemic is by God’s grace. It’s a measure of God’s goodness and we must have the understanding that God preserves us for a divine purpose.

What is life?

Life is a gift from God. We are God’s creature; being on earth is not by accident. He created us and gave us life for a specific purpose.

“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them. God blessed them and said to them, “Be fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue it. Rule over the fish of the sea and the birds of the air and over every living creature that moves on the ground.”

Life is a gift that we cannot refuse, since we were not conscious when God created us. Before He formed us in our mother’s womb, God foreknown us and foreordained us, for a specific purpose.

Who owns life?

God is the owner of our life. It is from Him we come and unto Him we shall return. No one has right to take life of another person or his own life. No matter how tough the times are, God preserved us for a purpose.

“For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well. My frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret, intricately woven in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them.” Psalm 139: 13-16.

Why should we celebrate gift of life?

Each day that we live on earth is a gift and we are obliged to give thanks to God for preserving our lives. When we focus our attention on God and leave out our problem for him to solve, we will appreciate that there is hope that things will get better.

When an adult reflects on his life, he realises that God has indeed been faithful. Furthermore, he realises that walking through the lonely lanes of life, there are valleys and hills that God has helped him to surmount. A grateful person should realise that when he passed through waters, he was not submerged; also, when he passes through fire, he was not consumed. It’s a matter of wisdom for a woman or man to realise that he’s been alive is for a purpose, that must be discovered.

The Lord is faithful, who will establish you and guard you from the evil one. 2 Thessalonians 3: 3.

How should we celebrate the gift of life?

We are created to serve God and to bring pleasure to him. We are to celebrate life by being of service to God’s creation. We are to be grateful to God by giving him thanks daily and in every circumstance. Challenges of the moment should keep us depending on God’s faithfulness and integrity of His world, which is ye and amen.

We express our appreciation to God through unrestricted worship. Worship is an essential part of the Christian faith. We worship God in our prayers, songs, service, and giving. We should worship God through spiritual intimacy. Psalm 95: 6. We must abide in the secret place, to the exclusion of others. We worship God in sincerity with a clean heart and mind, He encourages our spirits to enjoy His presence over our lives.

When should we celebrate?

Every waking day we should celebrate God, for creating and preserving us. We should appreciate God for those things that He has provided to make life comfortable. We must thank Him all the time for our spouses, children and extended family members. Let’s thank God for beautiful trees and flours around us. Let thank God, even for the domestic pets like dogs and cats that provides some services to mankind.

Conclusion

The challenges of the times are overwhelming; it takes the grace of God and faith to weather the storms. We must constantly remind ourselves that God is always faithfully; he will see us through. Corona Virus is a passing phase in the world and will surely pass away. So, strengthen your resolve to thank God through faithful service.

A Call to take a Decision

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse our heart with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]

