His rising profile as a great achiever, faithful servant of God, man of peace and the most popular and acceptable leader in the annals of the state, with all the trappings of patriotism, among other indicators, stand him out as the candidate to beat in the coming election in Enugu State. Appreciating his swelling popularity, His Eminence, The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji (Dr.) Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, had described Gov. Ugwuanyi as a popular leader widely celebrated by both indigenes and non-indigenes because of his humble disposition, closeness to the people and commitment to peace, security and good governance.

The governor’s unprecedented achievements and unusual style of leadership remains outstanding beyond the horizon of politics, positioning him as a unique brand on the positive side of history. It is on record that his administration has so far spent close to N50 billion on road construction and rehabilitation in the past three years and half years, covering about 450 kilometres. This landmark achievement is in addition to bold initiatives in other sectors of development that have positively impacted the lives of the people. Some of these include qualitative and affordable healthcare delivery, sound education, peace and security, workers and pensioners welfare, human empowerment, investment promotion, et cetera. All these exemplary leadership qualities informed the people’s unflinching support and solidarity as well as the gale of endorsements for his re-election by virtually all spheres of the society, including the political, religious and traditional institutions – both in the state and beyond. For instance, the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, during the recent prayer session at the Government House, Enugu, to herald commencement of work after the New Year celebration, declared that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s re-election “is going to be a walkover by God’s grace”. The outspoken cleric, who had earlier endorsed the governor for a second term in office on different occasions, described him as a peaceful leader who is good to everybody irrespective of class, religion or political leaning, saying: “Gov. Ugwuanyi is the Joshua of Enugu State who will lead us to the Promised Land.” According to him, “there is no alternative to Gburugburu (Ugwuanyi) in 2019. He has done well and therefore, No Vacancy in the Lion Building”. Also recently, the 21 autonomous communities in Enugu South and Nkanu West Local Government Areas that make up Awkunanaw, presented ‘Ofo’ to Gov. Ugwuanyi as a symbol of their solidarity and endorsement of his re-election bid and proclamation of more successes in his political career. The people who also conferred on the governor a Chieftaincy title of “Omereoha of Awkunanaw” by the traditional rulers of the autonomous communities, at Obuoffia Square, the ancestral home of Awkunanaw, expressed delight with the governor’s peace and good governance initiatives.