Samson Ezea

Call him Omenuko, which simply means the man that gives out in time of scarcity. Call him a man of his words. Call him a caring leader, cheerful and lover of quality education. You are right, because Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi fits into all these superlative descriptions. He has positively touched lives. He is still touching lives and will continue to touch lives. He is not pretentious about it. It is in his character to touch lives positively, irrespective of status, tribe or religion of the beneficiaries.

No wonder someone once aptly described Ugwuanyi on social media platforms as a priest in politics and leadership and a perfect gentleman, clothed with humility from sole to crown.

Not long after Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration fulfilled its promises to schools and Enugu students, who made the state proud with their stellar performances in several national academic competitions, Ugwuanyi has again and in his usual kind gesture, approved the release of the sum of N24, 600,000.00 (Twenty-four million, six hundred thousand Naira only) in the favour of Enugu State Scholarship and Education Loans Board, being bursary allowance for 246 Enugu State students at the Nigeria law schools at the rate of N100,000 (One hundred Thousand naira only) each student.

For one to qualify for the bursary allowance, one must be from Enugu State and in the Nigerian Law School. She or he must have a valid admission letter and valid law school

identity card, LGA identification letter duly signed by the Scholarship Board staff at one’s L.G.A and a recent passport photograph.

All applications must be made online through the websitewww.esselb.en.gov.ng

Unlike in the past and in some places, the transparent and tamper-proof requirements and conditions listed for the allowance will forestall or eliminate completely any form of manipulations in the process.

Of utmost importance and very clear is that the number of the would-be beneficiaries of the allowance, which stands at 246 was specified in the approval and they will be presented with cheques. With this, it is lucid that the bursary allowance is not an open-ended scheme, that some will try to manipulate or hijack for their selfish interests.

The number shows that Enugu is truly not lagging behind in educational development, having produced this huge number of young and vibrant lawyers in different law schools at a time.

Meanwhile, the bursary allowance, came at a time the beneficiaries and their relations would appreciate it most, considering the time we are in now globally and economically. The money will go a long way in assisting the students to cater for their needs in the law schools and relieve their families of certain financial burdens in this trying period.

It takes a benevolent and compassionate leader of Ugwuanyi’s quality, who has always remembered, understood and felt the plight and needs of the people to remember to lend a helping hand to Enugu State students in law schools. This is considering the huge amount of money required of one to attend law school in Nigeria today. This gesture is typical of Ugwuanyi any day, anytime.

This is not the first time, and will not be the last Ugwuanyi’s administration will award scholarship or give bursary allowance to Enugu Students at home and abroad.

It would be recalled that in September last year, 22 Post-Secondary school students of Enugu State, who are beneficiaries of the scholarship offered by Ugwuanyi’s administration to study in Mewar University India, paid a thank-you visit to the Governor at Government House, Enugu ahead of their departure.

The elated students, who were accompanied by Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Education, Mrs Nwanneka Onah and other officials of the ministry, said they were overwhelmed by Gov. Ugwuanyi’s benevolence and kindness in making their dreams come true.

Also in 2017, Ugwuanyi’s administration offered four-year scholarships to 680 indigent students of the state studying engineering programmes in Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo, Ezeagu Local Government Area and Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu. The list of beneficiaries of Ugwuanyi administration’s scholarship programme since 2015 is numerous.

Even amidst the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the government revenue and left many governments grappling to meet their financial obligations, Ugwuanyi’s administration has continued to implement and sustain the state scholarship scheme.

Unlike in some states, Enugu State students who are on scholarship at home and abroad have neither been recalled home nor denied their allowances.

Ugwuanyi government’s commitment to the development and repositioning of education in the state is legendary, superb and motivational. This can also be seen in the number of schools, his administration has constructed and reconstructed across the state, number of teachers it has recruited, quantity and quality of reading/learning materials provided to making teaching and learning convivial.

Ezea writes from Independence Layout, Enugu