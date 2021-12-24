From Ndubuisi Orji, Fred Itua and Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has raised the red flag over plots by foreign terrorists to attack the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Following the alarm, contained in a leaked internal memo dated December 23, 2021, which said the attack is to happen between December 17 and 31, palpable fear has gripped residents of the Federal Capital Territory.

The memo by Edirin Okoto, Comptroller of Immigration Service, was issued on behalf of the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Idris Jere, to the Controllers of Immigration Service in all the land, air and sea borders across the country and the sector commanders of the border patrol corps.

It read in part: “The office of the Ag CGI is in receipt of a Security Report (URGENT) from the Presidency (OSGF).

“The import is about a looming attack on Nigeria’s Capital City, Abuja between 17th and 31st December 2021. The planned attack is purportedly being led by one DRAHMANE, OULD ALI, aka Mohammed Ould Sidat, an Algerian national to be assisted by one Zahid Aminon, a Nigerien national.”

The memo said the foreigners who are planning to enter Nigeria from Mali through the Niger Republic, have four accomplices who are already in the country.

It directed personnel at the borders to “intensify alert levels, emplace necessary countermeasures at all entry/exit points – air, land, sea/marine, including, but not limited to, surveillance, rigorous search on persons and vehicles, transhumance, to effectuate the immediate arrest of these terrorists/countervail this and any terrorists attacks in Abuja.”

Public Relations Officer of the NIS, Amos Okpu, confirmed the authenticity of the memo, but expressed the regrets that it was leaked.

He called on Nigerians, and Abuja residents in particular to go about their normal activities as personnel at the borders were capable of doing their job.

. Sign of worsening insecurity – CUPP

In spite of the assurance, the Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP) has said the alert is an indication that the security situation in the country is worsening.

Its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, told Daily Sun in a telephone interview that it was unfortunate that the Buhari administration has failed in the protection of lives and property.

Ugochinyere said it was regrettable that the National Assembly, which ought to put the president on his toes has also failed in their duty.

“It is painful that there is a threat of imminent terrorists attack in Abuja. But it is not surprising, after all, all the indices are there – a collapsed economy and insecured country were people move freely in and out of the borders.

“It is a confirmation of the fact that the country is sinking and the country does not have leadership. The primary responsibility of government is protection of lives and property and it is not been done.

“It is a sign that the government is on autopilot and that lives and property means nothing, that human lives means nothing. It is a confirmation of the fact that Nigeria is now a killing field.

“The president should have been up and doing, firing those who are not delivering on the job. And if the burden is too much on him, then he should throw in the towel,” he said.

Army on red alert, police, FCTA keep mum

The army and the police force have remained mum on the security alert.

A WhatApp message sent to the Director Army Public Relation, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu and the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, was not responded to at the time of filing this report.

Director of Security in FCT, Abdullateef Bello, did not respond to series of phone calls made to his mobile phone number.

Media aide to the FCT Minister, Sani Abubakar, said he was not in a position to respond.

However, a top source told Daily Sun the military and security agencies have been on red alert in Abuja to counter any invasion.