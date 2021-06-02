The Senate has approved the upgrade of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State to a university of technology following the third reading of “A Bill for an Act to Provide for the Establishment of Federal University of Technology, Ilaro and for other Matters Connected Therewith” sponsored by Senator Solomon Adeola.

The bill was originally sponsored by Senator Adeola in the 8th Senate but could not be passed before the expiration of the 8th Senate and it was again represented in the 9th Senate for consideration and passage.

Presenting the report of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Senator Sadiq Umar Sulaiman(APC, Kwara) on behalf the chairman of the committee Senator Ahmad Babba-Kaita (APC, Katsina North), said there is need to expand opportunities for advance education in technology adding that the upgrade of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro to a university of technology will be of tremendous benefits for host communities, provide employment as well as educational development to quickly increase avenue for degree awards in technological fields for teeming Nigerian youths.

The bill which was passed after thorough consideration of its clauses by the Senate in plenary is now set for concurrence of the House of Representatives and eventual assent by the President.

The President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan congratulated Senator Adeola for the passage of the bill that he had pursued since the 8th Senate.