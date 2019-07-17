Chinenye Anuforo, [email protected]

Gone are the days when graduates walked around town with their curriculum vitae and generic cover letters in brown envelopes, dropping them at company receptions and human resource offices, hoping the papers would get in the right hands and they would land the perfect job.

Things are easier now, still tedious when it comes to the hoping part but easier to get your documents to the necessary employers.

You can do it at the comfort of your home, office or in transit with a click or two on your computer and a few swipes on your phone.

Whether you have a steady job in need of a part-time gig to boost the accounts or you are unemployed and actively looking for opening and internships, these apps are a-must-have on your devices.

They notify you about job opportunities, obviously, and some even give you tips on how to handle interviews, what questions to expect, company profiles and reviews.

If you cringe at the thought of salary negotiations, some of the apps give you a range of the earning capacity of individuals with your skill set for the advertised positions.

These are the top four apps every job seeker must have:

LinkedIn

LinkedIn is the top professional social networking site reaching over 200 countries and territories around the world. 87 per cent of recruiters use LinkedIn as part of their candidate search.

LinkedIn Job Search gives you all the tools you need to easily find your dream job or let it find you.

You can find career opportunities wherever you want with its location-based search and even get recommendations and notifications based on your job searches.

With customizable search tools, job alerts, and company information, you’ll have all the details you need to apply and connect with the right contacts.

According to LinkedIn, applicants who apply to jobs on the first day they are posted are 10 per cent more likely to be hired.

Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest job listings with rich company reviews, salary reports and possible interview questions.

Ogaan

Ogaan creates a space to connect employers and prospective employees globally in the most efficient way possible.

The app aims to bring knowledge of the existing opportunities to those that may not have it.

While most apps may lean more towards white-collar job opportunities, Ogaan’s uniqueness is in the types of vacancies presented which are inclusive of both the formal and informal openings.

In both sectors, the prospective employer and employee are able to be matched on the app according to the needs of the employer and the qualifications of the prospective employee.

So whether you are looking for long-term employment to advance your career or just a quick fix for the cheap thrills, Ogaan has you covered.

Brighter Monday

Brighter Monday is an online recruitment agency that offers access to thousands of job listings matched to your location, experience, skills and role.

You can create a profile and show off your skills, education and experience to potential employers.

When you see an opportunity that suits you, you can quickly save the jobs and apply at your convenience. If the job seems interesting but it’s not the right fit for you, the app enables you to share with other suitable candidates.