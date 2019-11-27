Chinenye Anuforo, [email protected]

Technology is sure evolving everyday. If you a chain smoker and have tried everything to stop the habit without success. Then, here are some remedies provided by new technologies to make it easy for you to gradually quit the unhealthy habit.

Once you are addicted to smoking in whatever form, it becomes a herculean task to quit. But with enough determination, you will find that it will be easier to quit the habit, realising this goal will allow you to lead a healthy life and improve your general wellbeing.

According to the National Health Service, the number of adults smoking is lower than it used to be in the past. About 14.9 per cent of adults are categorised as current smokers, down from 19.8 per cent in 2011.

While quitting this habit is not as easy as merely stubbing out a cigarette, with the right levels of determination, discipline, and support, it is achievable. If you’re among the people that have developed this unhealthy habit of smoking, you can go ahead and get rid of it. Here are some of the best quit smoking apps for Android to help you out.

Smoke free

Smoke Free is an awesome app that can is very helpful in quitting smoking. The software, which is recommended by tons of quitters, is well designed with a clear layout, which shows all the data you’d need to keep tabs on frequently to stay focused and motivated. Smoke Free helps calculate the no. of cigarettes you avoided, your yearly savings, the no. of smoke-free seconds as well as how much life you’ve regained.

The free app also utilises the data to let you know how much of a non-smoker you’ve become, using different bodily parameters such as Oxygen levels, pulse, breathing, Nicotine ingestion, energy levels, and others. Smoke Free provides you with various missions each day, in addition to a personalized GIF message to help you stay motivated.

Quit Now

With one million+ downloads on the Google Play Store, Quit Now, which is developed by Fewlaps, is one of the most popular quit smoking apps available. In your quest to say bye to smoking, if you seek an app that is simple and has a neat interface, Quit Now is your best bet. The software offers all your info in a neatly laid out manner that you find very easy to navigate. On the home screen, you will find some unique details such as the day you started the process and the corresponding time in sec. However, the feature that makes this app stand out from the pack is the ability to chat with a community of people with the same goal to give up smoking like you. You can have a chat with them, discuss your feelings, your challenges, and also give a response to a specific comment made by an individual.

There is a Twitter-like Mentions tab, showing if a person tagged you in their comment. Quit Now awards you with achievements after realizing a specific goal; it also presents you info on your health gain in percentage. Certainly one of the best quit smoking apps for Android.

Easy quit

Coming right up is EasyQuit, another top app that can help you give up smoking. Though EasyQuit by Mario Hanna may appear slightly funky and colourful, it is loaded with a variety of features that can help break your nicotine addiction. It comes with a range of similar features to the above-mentioned mobile apps, giving you the motivation to stick to your resolve by providing you with info on money saves, cigarettes you did not smoke since you quit, and control the urge to light up. It even has the biggest motivator of all, which is how quitting has benefitted your health.

If you haven’t quit smoking yet and are seeking help in stopping this unhealthy habit of smoking, EasyQuit offers you a Quit Slowly mode, allowing you to set up a plan to curb nicotine addiction without putting you through any instant pain, intense craving, or suffering.

Quit tracker

This is another great app, popularly recommended by many cigarette-quitters. It has an easy-to-use interface, which is gentle on the eyes, with its white & red material theme design, providing you with all the necessary details you need to keep tabs on. It asks you to state your reasons for smoking, to maintain a diary, or to distract yourself with mini-games that are incorporated in it. Quit Tracker displays the total time during which you have been smoke-free, along with money saved in the process as well as other similar progress stats figures. You will also be able to see your numbers on money and life expectancy underneath, in addition to tips for everyone struggling to abstain from nicotine. You will see achievements/ health goals.

Flamy

If you go through the features of Flamy, you will see it’s easily one of the most feature-rich and well-designed apps that can assist anyone, who is finding it difficult to beat their cigarette addiction. The app, which is developed by Hartmut Offenwanger, presents you with the feature for choosing between 2 kinds of programs — a free 14-day challenge as well as paid One less everyday regime that lets you get rid of the habit, slowly.

One of the most remarkable features of Flamy is that it allows you to challenge a friend who can avoid nicotine for a longer period.