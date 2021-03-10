By Chinenye Anuforo, Lagos

The Board of Directors of Appzone Group, sub-Saharan Africa’s leading FinTech company, has announced the appointment of Efosa Aiyevbomwan and Omonuwa Olulano as Group Chief Marketing Officer and Group Chief Human Resources Officer, respectively. The announcement comes as Appzone ramps up activities across Africa. With over 160 professionals and clients in seven countries, the company processes $2 billion in transactions annually, serving 18 commercial banks and over 450 microfinance institutions across the continent.

With a career spanning 13 years, Omonuwa Olulano brings to bear a wealth of knowledge and an array of experiences across diverse sectors including Financial Services, E-Commerce, Non-profit and Technology. Some of her previously held roles include Vice President for People and Culture at SoftCom and HR Business Partner at Konga.

A member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management and graduate of Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Benin, Omonuwa’s experience includes the provision of strategic HR leadership and organizational change with expertise in the areas of organizational design and development, Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, Performance Management, People Operations and Analytics.

Efosa Aiyevbomwan joins Appzone as Group Chief Marketing Officer, bringing over extensive experience in the technology, entertainment, broadcast media and consulting sectors. Efosa was previously the Head of Communications (West Africa) at Uber and has also held managerial roles at Universal Music Group and MultiChoice Nigeria. He holds a master’s degree in Media and Communications from the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, and a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Lagos. Efosa is tasked with leading Appzone’s brand, product marketing and communication campaigns as well as leading critical stakeholder relations and go-to-market expansion plans.

Speaking on the appointments, Mr Obi Emetarom, CEO of Appzone, said: ‘We are excited to welcome Efosa and Omonuwa to the Executive Leadership Team at Appzone. They both bring a wealth of experience and are joining Appzone at an exciting time. Both appointments are critical as they reflect two important elements of our corporate strategy: exceptional talent and effective brand positioning. Omonuwa’s role will ensure we improve our industry-renowned penchant for attracting the top one per cent of premium talent, while Efosa will lead Appzone’s positioning strategy as a truly Pan-African brand with global appeal.’