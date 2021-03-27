From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Chief Executive Officer of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), Prof. Eddy Maloka, has charged the Youth Vanguard of APRM Nigeria to let dedication, selflessness and exemplary leadership be their watchwords.

Maloka made the call during the launching of the association in Abuja with the theme “African Youth: The Hope of Good Governance.”

The association, according to Abolade Ogundimu, media assistant to the NC/CEO AUDA-NEPAD/APRM Nigeria, was launched in line with the commitment of APRM Nigeria to create a platform for Nigerian youths’ engagement with their continental counterparts in the areas of good governance and sustainable development.

While launching the association, Maloka commended Nigerian youths for their determination to contribute their quota towards the development of the African continent.

“We are happy to launch APRM Nigeria Youth Vanguard because the Vanguards are the most dedicated, selfless exemplary youths on the continent,” Maloka said.

He said he would look forward to the active participation of Nigerian youths in subsequent continental youth programmes.

On her part, the Chief Executive Officer, APRM Nigeria, Gloria Akobundu, said the Youth Vanguard was borne out of several engagements between APRM Secretariat and the youths across the country.

Also speaking, a member of the National Governing Council (NGC) APRM Nigeria, Dr. Louis Mandama, urged the youths to embrace APRM values so that they would be part of Nigeria’s efforts to berth the Africa we want.