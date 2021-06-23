From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite has attributed the current achievements of the mining sector to teamwork, adding that no staff is insignificant irrespective of department or level.

The Minister while speaking at the ministry’s African Public Service Day, celebration of 18 retirees and 14 other officers awarded certificate of commendation as reward for hard work,in Abuja, yesterday,urged civil servants to always do their best wherever they find themselves.

He said,”Our sector has contributed and set a new record, beating the old ones.This is not possible without the effort of all members of the sector. It is good to celebrate once like this as it is well deserved.For every award given to anyone,it calls for additional duty,so what it means is that we must improve over what we have achieved in 2020. ” No one is insignificant.when there are more hands it increases productivity. Wherever you find yourself please just do your best because the little you contribute from your quota adds to the totality of the productivity.”

In her remarks earlier the Permanent Secretary, Oluwatoyin Akinlade stated that COVID-19 pandemic has shortened the country’s journey into digitalization.

Akinlade added that the adaptation of technology in service delivery has fundamentally changed the operation mode and bridged the gap in the relationship between citizens and the public service.

She said,,”The APSD is among other things aimed at enhancing professionalism in the Public Service, raising the image of the Service, discovering innovations, motivating the Public Sector, enhancing trust in government and sharing best practices within and across the African continent.

“The COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world has not been an exception, in terms of hidden opportunities co-traveling with the numerous challenges placed on the doorstep of humanity by the pandemic. In paricular, the challenges of COVID-19 have compelled the deployment of technology in the discharge of duties in the Public Service.

” It is particularly to the credit of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation that the Service has considerably embraced technology in response to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is in line with this that the Ministry has identfied some staff who have shown commitment and discharged their duties creditably even in the face of the challenging COVID-19 pandemic

The Perm. Sec, therefore, appreciated the administration of president Muhammadu Buhari for believing in civil servants and promised that Nigeria’s Civil Service can never afford to let the county and the entire continent down in this regard.

Director Human Resources Mohammed Suleiman Kabir in his remarks appreciated God for protecting the ministry through the pandemic and urged the retirees and awardees to continue with the good works that had singled them out for celebration wherever they find themselves.