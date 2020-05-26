Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria (APSON), yesterday, appealed to the federal and the state governments to extend relief materials to its members to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on them.

National President of the association, Godly Opukeme, in a statement, entitled: “Request for stimulus package for private schools’ owners and teachers,” in Benin, said the body, in complying with the Federal Government’s directive in shutting down their schools to curtail spread of the virus have been worse hit by hardship.

“The private teachers, unlike their counterparts in the public sector who enjoy seamless allowances and monthly emoluments, have been subjected to public ridicule arising from failure to pick up accumulated bills since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020.

“Arising from the disruptions and the redundancies caused by the pandemic and indefinite closure of non-essential businesses, including private and public schools, which come with life-threatening pains for us, we request for stimulus packages for private schools teachers which would enable them and their immediate families survive the economic hardship and experience in the post-COVID-19 era,” he said.