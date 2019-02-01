By Obidike Jerry

The President of Association of Progressive Traders (APT), Trade Fair Complex, Lagos, Mr. Eric Ifeanyichukwu Ilechukwu, has pledged to work with NAFDAC, SON, Customs, Nigeria Police and other relevant government agencies to promote trade and commerce in Lagos in particular and Nigeria in general.

Ilechukwu said this shortly after his inauguration recently as the president of the association.

“Our administration shall take care of welfare of members by ensuring that adequate security is provided within the complex as well as with our sister markets within the Trade Fair Complex. Our relationship with the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), NAFDAC and SON shall be improved,” said Ilechukwu, even as he revealed that alternative dispute resolution mechanism should be employed to resolve existing court and police cases.

Ilechukwu, who defeated his opponent, Mr. C. N. C. Okosa, in a keenly contested election also said his government will work for the interest of everybody as he endeavours to move the association to a higher pedestal. He, therefore, solicited the cooperation of both winners and losers to achieve the desired goal.

“We will bring governance to the grassroots by inviting the cluster heads to be part of decision making process in order to ensure inclusive government and reduce pressure at the top. The challenges of epileptic supply of electricity in the complex will be tackled by liaising with EKEDP to ensure that electricity supply improves. We will also pursue the idea of decentralising power system through introduction of prepaid metres to the clusters.”

He affirmed that, “we shall be transparent and accountable to the members of the association. We shall run an open door policy where every member will be at liberty to express opinion and ask questions on matters of collective interest to the association.”

As Nigeria moves to hold general elections starting from February 16, 2019, Mr. Ilechukwu used the opportunity to advise politicians to put the masses first as they campaign to occupy various offices in Nigeria in 2019. He said the impression most Nigerians have about politicians is that of self-seekers who would say anything to get to power only to abandon the people to life of poverty, hunger, and misery.

“Our political leaders should try and change the negative impression we hold about them. These days most Nigerians see political leaders as those who don’t care about our welfare. They are just after themselves and their families and friends with little or no consideration for the greater majority. We want to see real change in 2019 as many Nigerians find it difficult to meet their basic needs of life,” Mr. Ilechukwu pleaded.

Earlier, the immediate past president of the association, Dr. Juderingo Okeke said his joy knew no bounds for being able to handover peacefully after conducting the most credible, free, and fair executive election in the history of the association.

“I pledged to be neutral in this election and to give the electoral body all the assistance it needed to conduct free, fair, and credible election. From the testimonies of all the major stakeholders, it is obvious that all the efforts were not in vain as the outcome surpassed all our expectations. I am the happiest person in our association today as together we were able to transfer power to the next executive without rancor and bitterness. I strongly believe that the incoming executive will do better than us as what we have handed over is a very peaceful association different from what we met on ground eight years ago. Notwithstanding that, we achieved a lot for the association”

He, therefore, implored members to give maximum cooperation to the new executive to move the association to a better height even as he pleaded for forgiveness of members he might have offended in one way or the other in the cause of the discharge of his duties.

The chairman of the Electoral Body, Mr. Uchechukwu Chinweze, while announcing the results said Mr. Ilechukwu garnered a total of 1475 votes to defeat Mr. Okosa who polled a total of I346. He also said the electoral body deployed every technique in modern election management to arrive at the conclusion he could confidently say it delivered justice to all the parties.

Other results announced included, Mr. Okey Ibedu, first vice president, Mr. Law Umeama, Second vice president, Mr. Peter Oraeki, Secretary, Mr. Chuka Mekaowulu, PRO, etc.

Expressing his satisfaction with the outcome of the election, Mr. John Arinze, Chairman, Board of Trustees, implored winners to be magnanimous in victory and carry everybody along in the interest of the association. He concurred with the electoral body that the election was very transparent even beyond his expectation.

