From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Board of Trustees (BoT) and national caucus member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Benjamin Apugo and the secretary general of Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide, Okey Emuchay have mourned the passing away of the President General of the Igbo apex socio-cultural body, Prof George Obiozor.

Prof Obiozor was reported to have died on December 26, after returning from United States where he was said to have gone for medical attention.

Speaking on Obiozor’s demise, Apugo said Nigeria in particular and Africa in general have lost a great diplomat and an erudite scholar.

This is even as the secretary general of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Emuchay has described his former boss’s death as devastating not only to the Igbo nation, but entire Nigeria.

Apugo said the late President General of Ohaneze was more of a brother to him than a friend, adding that Obiozor’s death was a personal loss to him.

“We lost a very good man, a man of impeccable character. Obiozor was a wonderful man, a philanthropist, a realist, a man who knows the integrity of man”. While consoling his wife and children, Apugo urged other Igbo leaders to emulate the exemplary life of the departed diplomat.

He thanked the governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodinma for all his efforts to save the life of Obiozor, but said the will of God prevailed.