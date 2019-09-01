All is set for the Aquafina Elite Model Look EML East and West Africa Grand Finale scheduled to hold on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Lagos. Elite World is the largest international network of model management agencies with presence in fashion capitals of the world.

EML was launched in Lagos, Nigeria, in 2008 by Beth Model Management and has been held annually for the past 11 years. It has helped in discovering all the big name models from Nigeria. Among these are Mayowa Nicholas, Victor Ndigwe and Davidson Obennebo, who became the very first African to win the World Finale in 33 years. “This year, EML Global and EML Nigeria, decided to launch the EML East and West Africa, to spread our tentacles to these parts of Africa.

The finals would see 25 finalists from around Africa compete to see who will emerge the overall winners of East and West Africa Finals, and follow in the footsteps of world super models like Cindy Crawford, Gisele Bundchen, Amiolna Esteavon, Tami Willliams Alessandra Ambrosio and Adut Akechdiscovered in the past 36 years since the inception of Elite Model Look.