Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria has expanded to East and West Africa, as 25 finalists drawn from other countries in the sub-regions, will contest in the grand finale holding today at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the organisers of the Elite Model Look, Beth Model Management, the extensive tour of other countries led to discovery of “beautiful and raw talents whom are yet to be discovered and may sometimes go overlooked”, noting that “Africa has produced some of the world’s most exquisite models.”

The team toured 10 African countries including Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Lagos, Congo, South Sudan, Senegal, Cameroun, Uganda and Rwanda. Contestants from these countries will join other contestants from Nigeria for the showpiece final in Lagos.

Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC) Limited, makers of Aquafina premium table water and other carbonated soft drinks, said the company welcomes the expansion of the Aquafina Elite Model Look to other African countries because it will give aspiring models from these countries the opportunity for international exposure.

Winners in the male and female categories in this year’s contest will represent Africa in the Elite Model International contest later in the year.