Aquila Leasing Limited (Aquila), a reputable indigenous leasing firm has been appointed as Fleet Management Technical Partner by MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, a leading telecommunications operator.

This appointment will involve the management of existing vehicles, and acquisition of over five hundred (500) new operational vehicles for MTN to enhance effective and efficient service delivery; and to continue its positive contribution to the Nigerian economy through the creation of job opportunities, and an increase in GDP.

The Fleet Management Service contract which is for an initial five (5) year -term is aimed at enhancing MTN’s operations, logistics, equipment and staff commuting. The partnership will create over 2000 job opportunities ranging from Relationship Managers, Fleet Administrators, Drivers, Mechanics to many other operational stakeholders. It will also open more opportunities to a host of business entrepreneurs who will be involved in the value chain that the contract covers, according to a statement by Boniface Ekong, company secretary.

Aquila offers similar services to other multinationals across different sectors of the Nigerian economy including companies in the FMCGs, Financial, Oil and Gas, and Communications sectors. Aquila also offers leasing services to State governments, cooperative organizations and SMEs. Aquila gained the market reputation as a specialized full-fledged leasing company following its excellent performance over the years. Aquila ranks among Nigeria’s top independent lease operators and is market leader in fleet management. The Company currently has over 1000 vehicles under its management, and with the new MTN partnership, the number of vehicles will increase to over 1600 vehicles. Aquila operates nationwide using three regional offices in proximity to its customers, and has its presence in all the states. The Company plans to leverage on its proficient fleet management experience garnered over the years to help transform MTN’s fleet management, overall positive impact on the telecoms sector to add value to the Nigerian economy.