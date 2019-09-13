Old students of iconic St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, Osuh, in Isiala-Mbano LGA, Imo State, founded by Rev Fr Burn, are gearing to hold their historic meeting this weekend in Lagos.

The old students of the elite college which is the alma mater of the current International Court of Justice (ICJ) President, Justice Chile Ebo-Osuji, will rally their members in the country and in the Diaspora to seek ways of rebuilding the institution.

According to the school’s Old Students’ Interim Secretary-General, Dr. Don Ogbonna, the members in Lagos will converge on the residence of Engr. Clement Onyeyiri, Plot 82, Aina Street, in Ojodu Berger by Grammar School Bus stop on Sunday, September 15 at 3 pm to take crucial decisions ahead of their Christmas inaugural meeting at the college premises.

Engr Clement Onyeyiri and Ezinna E. Ekenobi are the general coordinators for the group’s Lagos and South-West zone. Those in the South-East are being coordinated by Dr. Charles Emeto and Professor Maurice Onyiriuka, while the South-South zone members look up to Prof Jude Okereke. Members of the old boys Abuja and Northern zone have DCG Hilary Madu and Dr. Alphonsus Etete as their coordinators. Regional coordinators for North America zone are Ambrose Kpaduwa and Prof Okey Iheduru with Edmund Iwuanyanwu and Nze Damian Odu running the show in the European zone.

Dr Ogbonna said the purpose of the historic meeting is “to support the smooth running of our alma mater so as to make it one of the best secondary schools in Nigeria. To this effect, we are working on uplifting the school’s infrastructure and ensuring that the teaching and administration faculties are top-notch.

“We shall put human and material resources together to achieve our main objectives: working with the management of the school to engender quality administration, networking among alumni members to support one another’s professional endeavours, ultimately to achieve social interaction among our alumni members.”