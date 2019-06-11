Barely a year after she thrilled French President, Emmanuel Macron during the latter’s official visit yo Nigeria, the management of Atunda Entertainment has officially released Ara Thunder’s debut single entitled Bojuboju, which dropped Friday, June 7.

According to a statement from the platform: “We are glad to inform Nigerians and lovers of good music that our sign-on, Ara Thunder released a spanking brand new single on Friday, June 7. Lovers of good music should watch out! Remember that last year she enthralled the visiting French President, Emmanuel Macron, who was hosted by Lagos State Government. She not only taught Macron to play the talking drum but also presented him with one.”

Speaking on the focus of the outfit, the management disclosed that the organisation is neither a record label nor artiste management outfit. The statement continued: “Atunda Entertainment is part of the activation of Motherland Beckons, founded by the President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye. Its focus is developing and promoting different aspects of the continent through its Continent Building project devoted to attracting African both and home and in the Diaspora to the motherland.”

Among others it has developed an economic blueprint known as Diaspora Nigeria Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (DNERGP), which affords Africans in the Diaspora to invest in Africa and own businesses alongside its Hope, Unity, Rebirth and Prosperity (HURP) programme.

Also, as part of this developmental process, African international Music (AIM) Festival was introduced by Motherland Beckons about three years ago to provide a platform for its artistes and other artistes in the creative industry to exhibit their talents, thereby attracting interest from the public and corporate outfits in furthering their growth.