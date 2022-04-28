From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Ifeanyi Ararume Jnr, has joined the Okigwe North Senatorial fray ahead of the 2023 polls .

Ararume Jnr, who is the first son of former two-time Senator Ifeanyi Ararume was former commissioner for Commerce and Industry during the Okorocha’s administration. officially declared his interest to contest for Imo North senatorial election on the platform of the PDP.

Consulting with PDP leaders from Okigwe North in Owerri, yesterday, Araraume Jnr, said his decision was informed by lack of effective representation and non -existent federal presence in the zone.

He assured that his emergence would change the narrative of the zone ,adding that he would prioritize socio-economic development of the people if elected.

He said, “I joined the senate race to change the narrative because I believe it is time we get things right. With your collective support, when we get to Abuja, we are going to find realistic answers and sustainable solutions to the nagging issues bedeviling our area.

“I am afraid that our Zone seems to have been left behind with various challenges – insecurity, lack of infrastructure, absence of sustainable youths/women development programme, dilapidated schools and collapsed healthcare delivery etc.

“Today in Okigwe, it is a fact that there is no federal presence. When elected to the Senate, I will prioritize the need to site a Federal Medical Centre; skills and entrepreneurial development facilities, construction of quality roads, provision of agricultural development support, through grants and interventions by CBN and related funders etc.

“To address these and many other issues and set Okigwe on the path of economic recovery and development, I have put myself forward to contest for the position of the Senator, representing Imo North Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections.”

He continued, “Let me also make something clear that I am running for the Senate because I have credibility and capacity to attract the desired development in Okigwe zone when elected and nothing more.”

“For the record, even while I am not yet in the senate, I have joined several committees working on many developmental projects and programs in the country. So, I want to assure you all that if you support me to get the party ticket, I will deliver the victory for PDP. I am well prepared to serve and I can assure that if given the opportunity, I will not let you down.”

Responding, some of the prominent party leaders including Hon. Jasper Ndubuaku, two term member of Imo State House of Assembly, Chief Romanus Anyaoha (Bambas), Hon. Max Ikeokwu, Barr. Modestus Nwokoro, Hon. Ngozi Ogbu, Hon. Demian Ogu, Prince Alex Chibueze among others, applauded Araraume for his bold decision and pledged to assist him to achieve his aspiration.