The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Imo State, Ifeanyi Araraume, has vowed to recover and return to the state all lands and assets that were not legally acquired.

He appealed to the people of the state to help recover Imo and put an end to incompetent leadership.

Araraume said this while addressing a crowd at the flag off of his campaign, at the 40,000-capacity state stadium. He also promised to reposition education, health, collapsed infrastructure base, security, agriculture and industrialise the state.

Araraume warned that the present and future generations of Imo State will not forgive the people if they remain passive and indifferent as Imo burns, and their dreams for a virile state dashed on the altar of “incompetent, corrupt, fraudulent and visionless leadership,” as they currently have in the state. Paying tribute to the founding fathers of Imo State, the governorship candidate said a critical look at the state’s political trajectory, since the exit of those great leaders, shows a complete leadership failure, betrayal of hope and derailment of the dreams of the founding fathers.

“As patriots, we are determined to take up the challenges of recovering Imo and rebuilding it to restore the hope of our people in their state and future. An APGA-led government, with me at the driver’s seat, will reposition education, health, our collapsed infrastructure base, security, agriculture and industrialisation.

“On education, we shall ensure adequate funding of the sector, capacity building, prompt payment of salaries of lecturers and teachers — for adequate motivation, which will enhance learning in all our educational institutions.’’