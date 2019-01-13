Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Chief Ikedi Ohakim is the former governor of Imo State; he served one term between 2007 and 2011. He came into office on the platform of the PPA, but later decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he was until last year when he again decamped to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), a platform he had hoped to prosecute his governorship ambition this year. But he stayed in the party for a short while as he switched over to the Accord Party, where he clinched the ticket to contest the governorship election in the state. As the election inches close, Chief Ohakim believes that with his performance when he held swayed as governor, Imo residents will again massively vote for him. Ohakim, in this interview contended that some of his opponents are not in the race to serve the state, but to feather their nest. Some people in your state have accused you of being desperate to return to the Government House, which you left in 2011. Others feel that having governed the state for nearly 10 years ago your ambition should not have been for the same position . Are you desperate to return as governor? It is neither a matter of desperation nor personal ambition. Yes, I quite appreciate the fact that what some people are spending billions to become is what I became more than 10 years ago and I thank God Almighty for that. But the same God does not subscribe to the type of misery imolites have been subjected to since after the grand conspiracy that rubbished the mandate the people gave me on April 26, 2011. More than ever before, well-meaning citizens of the state believe that I am in the best stead to reverse the ugly trend and put the state back to the path of economic prosperity, social justice and political sanity. Their reason, which is quite simple to understand, is that only a fellow who knows what was where before May 2011 can be in the best position to know where to start. That has been the argument of all those who have mounted pressure on me to run. And I cannot shy away from that. Yes some people would say its desperation, but I am ready to be called anything if that would make it possible for me to lend my experience in the collective quest by Ndi-Imo to reinvent their state. We cannot go from frying pan to fire. Where Imo is today requires experience. For example, look at the Civil Service in the state which has been completely destroyed. It requires a governor who knows how the

civil service was before now to return it to the norm. I am the only former governor who can do that since I am the only one that is still constitutionally permitted do another four years. And if we do not restore the civil service in the state, we should forget about reviving the state economy. You need a robust, well equipped and highly motivated bureaucracy to achieve economic development. I am just giving you one example. What choice do you think the electorate will make that will not augur well for Imo? I would have been more comfortable making a fair assessment of the situation on ground, if I am not contesting election. Politics apart, one should be given the benefit of doubt that leadership comes with responsibility, sensitivity and caution in holding opinion. The choice of who leads Imo State lies with the electorate, the people who are the mandate givers. Having said that it is important to underscore the fact that given the poverty level in the country, Imo State inclusive, what influences voter attitude and preferences is money and the war chest at the disposal of contestants unfortunately. Politicians, especially the ones that have nothing to offer on the governance table, deploy money viciously and scandalously to induce voters and manipulate the process to advantage. The implication, half-baked and ill-prepared persons access power to the detriment of the people and the system. Absence of adequate political education that would have opened the eyes and mind of the voters to the reality of the relationship between governance failure and the quality of leaders that emerge from flawed elections compound the problem. Imo State people have paid dearly for wrong choices in elections leading to the inertia we experience and everyone has one ugly tale or the other to tell. But the big question is, have we learnt our lessons and how prepared are we to take the advantage of the window of opportunity offered by the 2019 election to reshape the future by electing experienced hands to steer the ship of the state. Political leadership demands rare gravitas and qualities. It is a calling reserved for individuals with certain basic virtues. Perceived success in running one’s private enterprise with minimal corporate challenge or assumed legislative competence cannot be a sine qua non to the imperatives of being a governor. These clarifications are important for us to be properly guided in making choices. Circumspection, critical examination and analysis of individual strengths and weaknesses of the contestants, are material in determining how early and fast the state can come out of the woods.