In its bid to change television viewing experience by creating engaging content and telling powerful stories whilst also merging the digital and terrestrial world, Arcadia Premium Television is set to make its debut on StarTimes channel 176.

According to its founders, Olamide Yousuph and Akintunde Marinho, who hosted journalists to a roundtable recently, the official launch of Arcadia Premium TV will take place in June.

“It’s always difficult to change the existing power structure, but like it or not, change is coming for the cable television industry, in form of Arcadia Premium Television on Startimes Channel 176. The companies that adapt and innovate will become the leaders of tomorrow and Arcadia Premium Television is poised to do just that,” Yousuph said.

Arcadia has been programmed to create premium entertainment content ranging from music, sports, movies, comedy, and fashion & lifestyle amongst others. For Akintunde Marinho, the audience will have variety of shows such as Serious Banta, Kitchen Dash, My Hustle, Arcadia Live on The Red Carpet, a dating show, I’m Available, DIY Slab and much more.

“We are producing 19 original titles that you have not seen anywhere else before and this is something that is very new. We have international content partners like Sony, Universal, and HBO that we are in contact with to help with international content.

“However, the drive is to develop an inventory of original content from Africa not just Nigeria. We are looking at content from South Africa, Ghana, Uganda and Kenya,” Marinho explained.

Yousuph added: “When it comes to collaborations, we are always open to it. There’s always going to be consistency in the quality of shows we air. Although, we had to change the names of some of the shows we were airing on our web portal because they didn’t really fit television style, the theme and quality remains.”