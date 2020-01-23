Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Archbishop of Enugu Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma yesterday warned that ominous signs abound that could lead Nigeria back to the years of civil war.

Consequently, he has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to brace up to his responsibilities or quit office if he was not ready to administer Nigeria with equity and justice.

Archbishop Chukwuma who spoke against the backdrop of the recent Supreme Court judgment which sacked the Governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and replaced him with Senator Hope Uzodinma and the killing of Christian Associatio of Nigeria (CAN) chairman of local government in Adamawa, said something serious must be done to save the country from disintegration.

“Let Buhari decide, yes I appreciate his comment, whether he is ready to govern this country with equity and justice or himself should quit office. And I foresee if things continue like this, there might be a coup, how it is going to happen, I don’t know. But let me warn the present government that we cannot continue this way, things are getting so tough and hard for people but it seems Buhari and his government is getting insensitive to the affairs of Nigerians and failure to do something this New Year they should expect God’s intervention that will be very much disastrous.

Nigerians deserve better government and let there be proper and sincere implementation of the budget in this fiscal year, security must be assured, life must be made easy and essential amenities must be provided otherwise the budgeted trillions become useless.”

“I am speaking the minds of most of the Bishops of the Anglican Church that we are very much discontented and very much in disagreement with the kangaroo judgment of the Supreme Court on what have happened in Imo state.

“We sincerely feel disappointed with the Chief Justice of Nigeria who has not got his facts correct and we feel that, that judgment is wicked and corrupt.

We also feel that the conclusion of the last judgment of yesterday was as a result of fear of what will happen in Nigeria because of the reaction to their judgment in Imo state, and so they quickly make others to say pass, pass, they have a hidden agenda.

“There is no way Imo state people could have voted for APC with the bad governance of Okorocha, for which in the House of Assembly no single APC, APC has no single seat in the House of Assembly.”