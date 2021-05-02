Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma and the Dean, Faculty of Law, Delta State University Abraka, Prof. Kingsley Edu, have called for the inclusion of private universities in the intervention activities of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

Expressing displeasure at the non-inclusion of private universities in TETFUND’s programmes, the duo who spoke at the 14th matriculation ceremony of the Renaissance University, Ugbawka, Enugu State, urged the Federal Government to integrate private universities in the system as a way of assisting them.

Chukwuma who is also the chancellor of the university, described as injustice, the situation whereby the Federal Government abandoned the private tertiary institutions to their fate without any assistance.

He said: “The students in the private institutions are children of Nigeria, whose parents and guardians pay taxes which TETFUND uses in assisting federal institutions; why the division and abandonment? Government should also use TETFUND to intervene in private institutions in the country.

Chukwuma expressed delight that a flagship private university in the Southeast that had been under his watch since 2005 had grown in leaps and bounds, producing high-quality manpower that were always in high demand in the country.