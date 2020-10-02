Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Archbishop, Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), His Grace, Emmanuel Chukwuma yesterday called on Nigerian leaders to build a Nigeria that would eradicate poverty, guarantee better life and strengthen bounds of unity among Nigerians.

Lamenting that 60 years after Independence, Nigerians were yet to enjoy the benefits of nationhood, the cleric stressing the need to improve governance for the progress of the country.

Chukwuma who spoke shortly after commissioning a dining hall built by Old Girls of the Anglican Girls Grammar School, Awkunanaw, Enugu, described Nigeria as being sick adding that the situation of Nigeria had rubbished the sacrifices of the forefathers who fought and gained independence.

He said, “This is because at 60, Nigeria is sick. There is a need for us to really pray that God will help us overcome the sickness we have. We are ravaged by sickness of insecurity, sickness of corruption, sickness of hunger and what have you.Nigeria at 60 seems to be crawling. We are supposed to have grown into maturity but bad governance, squandermania and a bad economy have affected us so badly that we seem to be regretting that we may have gotten our independence early.”