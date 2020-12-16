From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Most. Rev. Peter Yariyok Jatau, has died at the age of 89.

This was contained in a statement released in Abuja, on Wednesday, by the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN).

The statement which was by the Director of Social Communications, CSN, Rev. Fr. Mike Nsikak Umoh, indicated that the Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Kaduna, Very Rev. Fr Daniel J. Kyom, said that the Archbishop Emeritus, who was 57 years as a priest and 48 years as a Bishop, died on Wednesday, at St. Gerald’s Catholic Hospital, Kaduna after a brief illness.

Archbishop Jatau was born on August 5th 1931 in Marsa Kaje in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Nigeria. He was ordained a Priest of Kaduna Archdiocese on July 7, 1963 and ordained a Bishop on November 5, 1972.