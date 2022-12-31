From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Founder and Archbishop of Living Christ Mission Inc Church, Prof Daddy Hezekiah, has warned the international community to desist from the promotion of abominable, immoral and very unnatural LGBT practices, reckless abortion and intake of illicit drugs.

He advised the world leaders to place much premium on scientific discovery of drugs that can cure the above-mentioned diseases and illnesses, instead of placing strong emphasis and interests on the production of chemical, biological, bacteriological, nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction.

Archbishop Hezekiah who is also the Proprietor and Chancellor, Hezekiah University, Umudi, Imo State in a his New Year message said that in fairness to truth, these immoral acts cannot move the world forward, instead, it will continue to spread immoralities/increase moral decadence (decay) in its greater dimension and pose strong threats to future generations.

“There is no doubt that the world is faced with numerous challenges and difficulties, especially terminal diseases and illnesses which probe the health integrity of humanity across the globe. Such diseases and illnesses include but not limited to cancer, diabetes, sickle cell anemia, hepatitis B, fibroid, kidney diseases, heart and liver problems, etc.

“Therefore, it is my candid advice to the international community to place much premium on scientific discovery of drugs that can cure the above-mentioned diseases and illnesses, instead of placing strong emphasis and interests on the production of chemical, biological, bacteriological, nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction, including the promotion of abominable, immoral and very unnatural practices of lesbianism, gay, bisexualism and transgender, reckless abortion, intake of illicit drugs, etc.

“In fairness to truth, these cannot move the world forward, instead, they will continue to spread immoralities/increase moral decadence (decay) in its greater dimension and pose strong threats to future generations. Hence, world bodies like the United Nations, European Union, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), the African Union, the Arab League, etc, are encouraged to take these pieces of advice very seriously.

“Further, on the nation of Israel, it is very irrational, insensible and practically unreasonable for some major actors in global politics to say and support the irrational fact that Jerusalem should be divided into two capitals; one for Israel and the other for Palestine. The truth is that Jerusalem belongs to the nation of Israel and should not be divided into two capitals.

“After all, Rome, Moscow, Washington, London, Paris, Benjin, Baghdad, Tehran, Riyadh, etc, are not divided into two capitals. So, why should Jerusalem be divided? It is mere wickedness and greatest inhumanity against the nation of Israel after suffering from Holocaust to propose that Jerusalem should be divided into two capitals.

“I encourage Palestine to be a sovereign state with its capital at Ramallah. Any nation including America under President Biden and Democrats who encourages the division of Jerusalem is indirectly asking for the destruction of the state of Israel. History not only the Bible is there to prove that Jerusalem belongs to the Jews” the Bishop stated.