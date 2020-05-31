Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger, and Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Awka, Most Reverend Dr Alexander Ibezim, has lamented the increasing rate of sexual exploitation of children in the country.

He also expressed sadness over the trafficking of young girls to places where they were forced into prostitution, child labour and other abusive treatments by criminal minded elements in the society.

Ibezim’s views were contained in a statement signed by the Director of Media, Research, Communication and Public Relations, Province of the Niger and Diocese of Awka, Dr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, to mark the 2020 Children’s Day and Anglican Children Ministry [ACM] Sunday which was also Pentecost Sunday.

The prelate called on the government at all levels and its agencies to step up fights to end the evil being perpetrated against children especially young girls.

“National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons [NAPTIP], Civil Society Organizations, Community Based Organisations, Faith-Based Organisations and other Non-Governmental Organisations with interest in human rights should rise up to effectively champion measures targeted at combating child trafficking scourge and abuses still prevalent in Nigeria”, the statement partly read.

Archbishop Ibezim described men who engage children in prostitution as heartless beasts who are not worthy to live among honest and God fearing people.

He therefore warned parents to be mindful of companies their children keep to safeguard them from sexual slavery and prostitution which could endanger their lives and badly affect their future.