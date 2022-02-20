From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Members of the All Nations for Christ Bible International Institute Alumni Association (ANFCBIIAA), were yesterday, charged to go forth and raise men and women to propagate Christ to all nations of the world.

The presiding Archbishop of Church of God Mission, Archbishop Margaret Benson-Idahosa, gave the charge shortly after inaugurating the association at the Church of God Mission International headquarters (Faith Arena), GRA, Benin City.

She explained that the aim of the exercise was to validate the mandate of the alumni association to spread the word of God.

“Today, God is telling me to tell you that you are not strangers to Him. Anywhere you go, they know you because you speak like your father; from your root. Once you open your mouth, people will know you are miracle workers.

“Please as you go forth, begin to raise men and women that will carry out this work. You are this fire brand that cannot be quenched. I thanked all of you who have worked for the All Nations for Christ Bible International Institute.

“Anointing is upon your lives. The anointing should not be stagnant but a movement to raise men and women for signs and wonders. So as you go, let the fire increase in your lives and on your pulpits”, Archbishop Idahosa declared.

The alumni is made up of graduates of the All Nations For Christ Bible International Institute, founded by the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa in1968 to groom evangelists.

Later ‎at a press conference organised by members of the ANFCBIIAA, Vice Chairman/Acting Chairman of the body, Bishop Robertson Akwazi, said the purpose of establishing the alumni association is to prove that the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa is alive through the members he raised at the bible institute he established.

“That is why we asked Mama Idahosa to validate the bible institute alumni association to give it more authority as sons and daughters of the late archbishop Benson Idahosa who have globally gathered as an alumni.

“The inauguration is to receive the mandate on what to do to ensure the legacy of our father is maintained and come out with a programme that will impact on everyone”, he added.

In their remarks, member, Board of Trustee, ANFCBIIAA, Apostle Joshua Olaoye; Provost of the Institute, Dr. Usman Habeeb and Head, Ghana Chapter of the Bible Institute, Bishop Alex Kwame Nkrumah, disclosed that ANFCBIIAA has produced over 15,000 graduates spread across all the continents of the world.

They said the inauguration of the alumni is a dream come through because they believe in the legacy bequeathed by the late Archbishop, who through his gospel outreach changed the face of envangelism.

They stressed that graduates of the Bible Institute can contend with those of other circular universities, adding that the Institute would commence a PhD programme in‎ March this year.