From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Members of the All Nations for Christ Bible International Institute Alumni Association (ANFCBIIAA), were, yesterday, charged to go forth and raise men and women to propagate Christ to all nations of the world.

The presiding Archbishop of Church of God Mission, Margaret Benson-Idahosa, gave the charge after inaugurating the association at the Church of God Mission International headquarters (Faith Arena), GRA, Benin City.

She said the aim of the exercise was to validate the mandate of the alumni to spread the word of God.

“Today, God is telling me to tell you that you are not strangers to Him. Anywhere you go, they know you because you speak like your father; from your root. Once you open your mouth, people will know you are miracle workers.

“Please as you go forth, begin to raise men and women that will carry out this work. You are this fire brand that cannot be quenched. I thanked all of you who have worked for the All Nations for Christ Bible International Institute.

“Anointing is upon your lives. The anointing should not be stagnant but a movement to raise men and women for signs and wonders. So as you go, let the fire increase in your lives and on your pulpits,” she said.

The alumni is made up of graduates of the All Nations For Christ Bible International Institute, founded by the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa in1968 to groom evangelists.