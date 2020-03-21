The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama has denied ever soliciting oil-sector jobs from the office of the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo.

The prelates’s denial was a sequel to a letter purported to have been written by him asking to be given a position in the management board of Petroleum Equalisation Fund.

Kaigama denial was contained in a release issued by Rev. Fr. Sebastine Musa, the Chancellor of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, alerting that some fraudsters might have started using the archbishop’s name for some heinous purposes. He noted that he could not use his pastoral position to seek public sector jobs as that is already a big job for him. According to the release, the prelate said: “The Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja hereby informs the general public of a dubious character impersonating the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace, Most Rev. Ignatius Ayau Kaigama.

“The impersonator addressed a letter to the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, in the name of the archbishop using a fake letterhead to solicit for gainful employment in the Petroleum Egualisation Fund, Abuja. “Archbishop Kaigama has repeatedly stated that he was In Abuja on a pastoral mission and would not use his priestly position and privilege to attract unnecessary government patronage for selfish reasons or to seek personal financial gains and favours.

“This is to alert the general populace, including those In political, traditional and civil offices, to take good caution and feel free to verify the authenticity of letters and documents either directly from the Archbishop or from his collaborators before taking any action.

“We strongly condemn such dubious acts and encourage people to rather seek honest and decent means of earning a living as we pray and work together for a better and more prosperous nation.”