Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has called for equity in the distribution of COVID-19.

palliatives by the three tiers of government to ensure most Nigerians benefit, especially the vulnerable group.

Kaigama said governments should focus on daily workers who had been affected mostly with the lockdown directed by the federal and state governments to stop the spread.

He said people had been staying at home for more than a month, noting that by staying at home means “you are not able to do your daily work. The daily workers who have to sell groundnut, etc, cannot do that now, they are locked down at home. This is what the governments should take into consideration. I don’t know how government is going to do it but I believe it can be done. When there are such emergencies, the government should sit together and look at strategies to use and it should be able to respond; that is the reason why they were elected into office.

“If am to offer any advice, they should work on the structure we have. There are 774 local governments in the country, if there are palliatives; they can be distributed along the bases, from the local government to the district and to villages to families. This should be done on the basis that people are transparent, honest and sincere in their dealings,’’ he said.