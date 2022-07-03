From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has expressed surprise at the level of boldness and confidence with which bandits, kidnappers and other armed non-state actors unleash terror on Nigerians unchecked.

He, thus raised the alarm of looming anarchy in Nigeria and appealed to government to increase their onslaught on the terrorists, and also deploy sophisticated technology to track, arrest and punish these people who now take pleasure on visiting the people with penury and anguish.

Archbishop Kaigama, in his homily delivered at St. Matthias Mulumba Pastoral Area, Azhata, Abuja, questioned the usefulness of compulsory SIM card registration when terrorists would freely use phones with “registered” SIM to freely negotiate for ransom without obstruction.

He said: “The kidnappers or terrorists are said to be so bold these days to the point of demanding that money, foodstuff, motorcycles and even weapons are delivered to them in person. The fact that the negotiations with the terrorists are done by telephone, and yet they remain undetected makes this the greatest Nigerian mystery today.”

He, thus, reminded those seeking political offices in the forthcoming elections of the enormous challenges that are awaiting their attention, urging them to be physically and mentally ready to offer quality leadership to Nigerians.

“Government at all levels must also do everything possible to ensure the return of permanent peace in Nigeria. Those aspiring to rule this country must keep in mind the enormous security situation at hand and include in their political calculations, the needed strategies and deliberate measures to bring the unfortunate security situation under control.

“Let us not be under the illusion that because we violently fight for God and kill for religion, deny others their rights or coax them to adopt our religion in order to gain promotion, or lucrative government positions, or travel to holy lands many times or build lovely places of worship, that we will automatically inherit the kingdom of God.”

He prayed that soon, all the sufferings in Nigeria would be a thing of the past, “but that is, if we make good political choices in the forthcoming elections, and the leaders create a level laying ground that permits transparent and just democratic practice.”

He assured that “there will be healing of our land, an era of spiritual restoration, great consolation and material prosperity for Nigeria.”