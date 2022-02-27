From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most. Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has suggested ways that Nigeria can reclaim its lost “glory” and reposition itself on the path of growth and development.

His suggestion was that Nigerians should develop the culture of listening to each other, particularly people in political, community, religious and other leadership positions, as well as the led.

Archbishop Kaigama who spoke at the dedication of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Gwarimpa, Abuja, on Sunday, observed that Nigerians have lost touch with each other, hence the increase in acrimony, hatred and other forms of displeasure.

He said: “what we find in our society today is sadly the reality of ‘blind guides’. There are some religious men and women who pose as Ministers of God, but are ignorant about what true religion is. There are some leaders who occupy big positions of responsibility today but lack the disposition to make such offices function properly.

“Some fight and even kill to occupy such offices, but are only guided by their quest for material possessions and could be regarded as ‘blind guides’. Leaders are challenged to expunge hypocrisy and deception, to bear good fruits.

“Our nation would achieve greater progress when we truly listen to one another in mutual respect. Government leaders must listen to its citizens, politicians must listen to the people they represent, employees must listen to their employers, the north to the south, one religious adherent to the other.

“This is the path to enduring peace, greater solidarity and harmony in our society, and the best way to resolve problems such as the lingering fuel scarcity in the nation and the ASUU one-month warning strike to press home her demands from the Government.”

He attributed the worsening Russia-Ukraine war situation to failure in human compassion and the consequence of failure to listen to the voice of reason.