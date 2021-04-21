From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The presiding Archbishop of Church of God Mission International, Margaret Benson Idahosa, on Wednesday, donated a six blocks of classrooms to Olinlin Primary School, Uzea in Esan North East, Edo State, in honour of her late husband, Archbishop Benson Idahosa, who was once a pupil of the school.

Olinlin Primary School, Uzea, was built in 1947.

Commissioning and handing it over to the people of the community, the Archbishop, represented by Bishop Matthew Okpebholo, said the idea of immortalising the late Archbishop came when the church celebrated its 50th year anniversary.

Archbishop Margaret said the church thought it wise to erect a block of six classrooms in his name.

Margaret said her late husband was a blessing to his generation and beyond, having taken the gospel of Christ around the world, adding that the children who are going to make use of the facility would be proud to say that they attended the same primary school as the late Idahosa.

We are going to clean the present write up and replace it with “Archbishop Benson Idahosa Legacy Project” as a pupil in this school, we are going to put it there so that whoever passing by can see Idahosa.

‘We will immortalise his name that he was a pupil of this school. That means, if a child leaves this school, he will be proud that I attended school with the Archbishop.

‘I attended the same school with the Archbishop who has gone round the world who is still working,’ she said.

Commending the donor, secretary to the palace of Uzea Kingdom, Chief Iseghohi Francis, said it was a welcome development adding that other well meaning Nigerians should emulate the wife of the late bishop who has remembered where her late husband began his early education.

Also commending, Mr Ebhohimhen Abraham, who represented the Chief Inspector of Education and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, said the facility will go along way to improve learning in the community.

Ebhohimhen further appealed to the donor to also build same structure in the secondary school section of the community.