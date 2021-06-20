By Cosmas Omegoh

The Archbishop of the Catholic Metropolitan See of Lagos Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins has approved the running of courses in discipleship, ministry, leadership formation, evangelisation and entrepreneurship skill development by the Lagos Archdiocesan Catholic Charismatic Institute (LACCI).

Speaking at the matriculation of 56 students of the institute at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Ire-Akari Estate Isolo, Lagos, Martins who was represented by the Lagos Archdiocesan Chancellor, Monsignor Anthony Obanla, said: “LACCI intuition was birthed at the time the church needed it most, for transformation, true discipleship, leaders and ministers who can make themselves available and move forward to transform the society and move the nation forward.”

He advised the students to be serious with their studies and ensure they become like Jesus who went about doing good and propagating the gospel of our Lord.

He further thanked the Archdiocesan Service Communion (ASC) of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal Renewal of Nigeria (CCRN) for the initiative and congratulated the pioneer students for their courage.