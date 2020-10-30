Jane Francis

Eminent Nigerians have commended the latest book, Retirement in Nigeria: A Management Approach, by Felix Ohiri Amadi, chairman, Crown Insurance Brokers, and an advocate for retirees.

Amadi, who has enjoyed a successful career spanning over three decades in the insurance sector of the economy, having worked closely in chatting lasting solutions towards pension management, is about to launch the new book into the market.

In the book, he highlights the need to build a robust retirement sector, where professionals would be trained on the intricacies of managing and caring for the aged.

In his commendation of the book, Roman Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins (The Metropolitan See For The Ecclesiastical Province Of Lagos In Nigeria), says: “The book is a well written, very comprehensive and highly informative text, which, in content and structure, will benefit the legions of retirees in Nigeria in particular and the world in general.”

According to the cleric, “At its pre-production stage, this book upon evaluation attracted several comments from both the academic and non-academic quarters. Some of these are quoted as footnotes coming from a brilliant hands-on professionals. “

Rasheed Kola Ojikutu, a professor and a former dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, University of Lagos, writes, “The book is a compendium for students offering a course in Pension and Social Insurance in the tertiary institutions in Nigeria.”

For Bamanga Tukur, Tafidan Adamawa: “It is, therefore in the light of my convictions concerning retirement in Nigeria that I commend this unique book, Retirement in Nigeria… It fills a wallowing literature gap and supports capacity building efforts for retirement planning and management. The book positions retirement as a process that is amenable to general management principles, and I wish to recommend a comprehensive study of this process.

“I also agree with the author and publishers in their clear opinion that pension administrators should see beyond pension fund investment and its due returns and pay necessary attention to the subject of every contribution and action which is the employee or retiree.

“Beyond the need for a greater focus on the employee, the book has also announced the emergence of a core industry that will fulfil the growing needs of retired people and senior citizens of our country.”

According to Dauda Birmah, a political economist and former minister of Education, “The author notes in his preface the duty of care for retirement every individual owes himself which comes through savings and diligent planning. Much as it is important for everyone to understand and follow the management process advocated in this book, the process must also enjoy the support of economic growth and social investments necessary to create employment and alleviate pervasive poverty in the land.”