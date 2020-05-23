Philip Nwosu

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Revd. Alfred Adewale Martins has cautioned promoters of some conspiracy theories in the fight against COVID-19 to be careful of the stories they build around the Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis, and desist from referring to him as anti-Christ.

Addressing journalists in Lagos on the 54th World Communications Day, Archbishop Martin’s said it was preposterous for a minister of the gospel to describe the head of over a billion Christians as an anti-Christ.

According to him such conspiracy theory is way beyond reason, stressing that those who are pushing it must be very careful not to dabble into things outside their areas of competence.