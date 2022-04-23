By Cosmas Omegoh

The Catholic Archbishop Lagos Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins at the weekend in Lagos, commissioned the Lumen Christi Television Network and retreat centre birthed by Sir Robert Soji Olagunju.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In his speech, Archbishop Martins who was the chief celebrant at the Mass to mark the launch of the facilities, commended the work Lumen Christi had been doing in promoting the Catholic Church across the world through its television network.

He particularly applauded Sir Olagunju for the great sacrifice he made during the COVID-19- induced lockdown to ensure that daily Masses and devotions were brought live to the living rooms of Catholics via his television station.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

While blessings the facilities at Our Lady of Fatima Complex, Lekki, Lagos, he enjoined more lay Catholics to take up the challenge of heartening to the voice of God by devoting their time and resources for the selfless promotion of the gospel and by extension the betterment of the society.

Founder of the Lumen Christi Television Network, Sir Olagunju said that his purpose for setting up a retreat and media centre was borne out of the need to impact on the spiritual life of Christians and also deepen media development in the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Speaking on the occasion, Sir Olagunju explained that his action was in obedience to the will of God who had mandated him to avail his resources for the benefit of the Church and the entire humanity.

The papal medalist told a crowd of priests, religious and lay faithful amongst others that he sees the unseen hand of God leading him over the years.

“These facilities being blessed today have been on ground for quite some time for other purposes. But from all indications God wants it to be a retreat and media centre. Before now, I realised that I made a mistake and had to retrace my steps to hearken to the voice of God. Now, all that we do at Lumen Christi have been dedicated totally to God.”

He equally revealed that the centre would be partnering the Mass Communication Department of the Augustine University, Epe for the issuance of relevant certificates and diploma certificates in communication.

The successful event which was attended by the crime de la creme of the Catholic community in Nigeria, was highly commended by the National Director of Communication, Very Rev. Fr Michael Umoh who, on behalf of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, lauded the Lumen Christi family and assured them of the support of the Church at all times.

Among the dignitaries at the event were the Secretary General of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Very Rev. Fr Zachariah Samjumi and a former Secretary General, Very Rev. George Ehusani, amongst other dignitaries and papal Knights.