The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Dr Alfred Adewale Martins has admonished Nigerians to disregard the temptation of going into the new year with fear.

“No one should allow fear to rob them of the joy that comes with the New Year 2021,” he said in his New Year message signed by the Archdiocesan Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu. Martins challenged all those in government at federal and state levels to be proactive in addressing fears being expressed by people.

“This they can do by quickly putting in place appropriate measures and policies that would mitigate against the projected renewed economic challenges that may come with the New Year.”

He equally tasked them to be more pragmatic in tackling the health challenges occasioned by the new strain of COVID-19 in order to guide against another round of total economic lockdown in view of the colossal losses it would cost the entire nation.

“We thank the good Lord for making it possible for us to see the beginning of the New Year 2021. We pray that the souls of our brothers and sisters who died in the year 2020 may rest in peace. In this New Year, my admonition to Nigerians is not to allow fear to rob them of the joy of seeing a New Year. I understand so many predictions have been going around in the social media that the year 2021 will be a tough year. But I urge you not to be afraid. Rather than succumb to fear and its corresponding apprehension, people should be optimistic and place their hope and trust in the Almighty God who is able to turn around all things for good.”