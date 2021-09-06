Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has tasked men in the Catholic church to re-commit themselves to the mission by living exemplary lives and serving as role models to the society.

He gave the charge at the 2021 Convention of the Catholic Men Organisation (CMO) of the Lagos Archdiocese held at St. Finbarr’s College, Akoka, Lagos.

While rejoicing with the Catholic men on their 8th annual convention, Martins commended them for the support they offer to the church and the society at large.

Speaking on COVID-19, and its adverse effect on the Church, the Archbishop urged the men to take advantage of their convention, to fan into flame, the gift of faith and renew their zeal for the Lord’s house

“The world as we can see is battling a global pandemic, and this has affected our lives in almost every way. Not only are we now witnessing the adverse effect on how we practice our faith, we now have to deal with the decline in Mass attendance and the lack of active participation in liturgical activities.

“I urge you dear Catholic men to take advantage of this convention to fan into flame, the gift of faith and renew your zeal for the Lord’s house. As we battle the pandemic, let us always remember the assurance of Christ, who said in Matt. 11:28-30, ‘Come to me all you who labour and are overburdened and I will give you rest”, he said.

In his homily, Very Rev. Msgr. Anthony Obanla, Chancellor, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, and representative of Archbishop Martins, said the 2021 CMO convention was significant, as it falls on the memorial of St. Augustine, and the day before, the memorial of St. Monica, who nurtured her son to know and love God.

