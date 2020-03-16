Phillip Nwosu

The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Archbishop Alfred Martins, fought back tears when he visited Bethlehem Girls College, in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, yesterday.

Martins, was devastated and confused as he walked around the collapsed structures of the school, unable to identify where each structure is located.

He declined to comment on the explosion but the Director of Education at the Lagos Archdiocese, Monsignor Jerome Odutan, said the Administrator of the school and another Reverend Sister died in the explosion.

The Director of Communication of the Archdiocese told Daily Sun that a statement would be issued after assessment of the impact of the disaster.

Reacting, the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, commiserated with families and relations of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate occurrence.

In a statement by his Media Office signed by Tunde Rahman, he said all those who had a hand in the unfortunate incident must be punished no matter how highly placed.

“This tragedy should not have happened. Those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident did not deserve to die so gruesomely.

“I strongly condemn this incident. I commiserate with families and relations of those who died. I also sympathise with those who lost their valued property. In their memories and in order to avert similar occurrence in future, the authorities must get to the root of this incident and curb incessant pipeline explosion in the area.