By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos Rt Reverend Adewale Martins has called on Nigerians and catholic faithful to take the COVID-19 vaccine, especially as he will be taking the vaccine after the Easter break.

He revealed that Pope Francis and his Eminence, Anthony Cardinal Olubumi Okojie has been vaccinated, urging others to follow suit.

He stated this while addressing the parishioners during the Chrism Mass held at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos.

He that the Coronavirus has not completely gone, adding that, “we thank God that we are seeing the end of this pandemic because there is a vaccine for it”.

The Catholic clergy expressed happiness that the vaccine is now available, calling on the government not to enforce it on the people to take the vaccine, rather it should be a thing of choice by an Individual , just as he urged Nigerians to go for it, is just like when you are being treated of any illness for prevention.

Meanwhile, Martins was filled with praises unto God for making this day happen, unlike last year when Chrism Mass program did not hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He encouraged all the priests present to continue to work hard in the service of the Lord out of season and in season, despite the challenges and burdens attach with it.

“Sometimes they are not appreciated by others, and sometimes they had to go through ridicules because of their faith”. while calling on the priest to forgive those who have offended them, because this is the season of forgiveness. “You might have been hurt by people forgive”.

He lamented the challenges the church is going through at present, the killings of the one of the Priest in Benue State and the Bethlehem College Girls School victims who died during the bomb blast that rocked Abule -Ado area of Lagos State killing about 7 staff including the administrator of the school but thanked God that none of the girls died during the blast. “We must thank God no matter the situation of life we find ourselves he said”..