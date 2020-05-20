Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos has appealed to the Federal Government to allow traditional medicine practitioners use local herbs and roots to cure Coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world.

Martins made the appeal during a news conference held at the Holy Cross Cathedral hall in Lagos yesterday, ahead of the commemoration of the forthcoming 54th World Communications Day.

He said traditional herbal medicines had their own healing effects, pleading with the government to give credence to their producers for them to use the products as cure for the virus.

“Herbal medicine has its healing effect and I think it is important that government gives local practitioners and researchers opportunities to research into the use of our local herbal roots and come up with remedies from them for this Coronavirus pandemic.

“We have heard these local remedies curing different types of diseases before, and it is only appropriate that they are given a chance to prove their efficacy at this point in time.

“We understand that there is the need for test and validation of local herbs. Madagascar has developed its own and was embraced by the Federal Government.

“That has created the urgency for our government to pay attention to the development and promotion of our own indigenous herbal products and remedies offered by others that will lead to an end to COVID-19 pandemic in our country,” he said.