By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has said that Archbishop Fortunatus Osigbo Nwachukwu’s appointment by His Holiness, Pope Francis, as the Holy See Permanent Observer to the United Nations and Specialised Institutions in Geneva and at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) shows the vast linkages of the clergyman.

In a statement Thursday, National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, described the clergyman who will also serve as the Holy See Representative at the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), as a remarkable cleric who discharged the numerous duties assigned to him most creditably.

‘Ohanaeze Ndigbo has followed with immense admiration how Archbishop Nwachukwu discharged his duties most creditably as the Apostolic Nuncio to Saint Lucia, Grenada, and the Bahamas; Apostolic Nuncio to Suriname; Apostolic Nuncio to Belize; Papal Nuncio to Trinidad and Tobago, among others. In all his previous appointments, Archbishop Nwachukwu has proved himself a quintessential Igbo with umbilical linkages. We have known our son, Fortunatus, as a hard-working, unassuming, conscientious man with incredible apostolic audacity, purity of mind, and ecclesiastical mien,’ Ogbonnia stated.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide recalled Archbishop Nwachukwu’s belief in the unity of mankind and his recent lecture, on September 4, 2021, at the Owerri Archdiocesan Day Celebration, where he delivered an incisive and captivating lecture with the theme: ‘Isi Okwu: ‘Otu Chukwu, Otu Obara: Mbikozi Umu Mmadu, meaning, ‘The Crux, One God, One blood, Harmonious Fellowship among Men.’

The congratulatory message read, “The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor is highly elated with the enviable roles of our illustrious sons at the highest echelon of the Catholic Church in the Vatican. He pointed out that Cardinal Francis Arinze is the first African to teach in the Major Seminary; the first Nigerian Cardinal to work in the Vatican Rome; one of the Six Cardinal-Bishops in the entire world; an Emeritus Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments; the Cardinal-Bishop of Vellectri-Segni among others.

In expressing immense gratitude to His Holiness, Pope Francis for the confidence the Papacy has in our sons, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide offers assurances that the Igbo creativity, resourcefulness, integrity and character will add enormous values to the desired global peace, unity and progress. Ohanaeze Ndigbo wishes His Grace, the Archbishop a profound grace of God in the course of his services in the Lord’s vineyard.”