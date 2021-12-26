From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Onitsha Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke, yesterday celebrated Christmas with the inmates of Onitsha Correctional Centre with a message of hope that their condition must change for good.

Archbishop Okeke who had maintained close relationship with the inmates as part of his prison apostolate celebrated mass with the inmates with a retinue of priests and other lay faithful who accompanied him.

Preaching a homily during the Eucharistic celebration, he told the inmates that their “condition touches God and the same God who brought liberty to the captives through His only begotten son Jesus Christ who is the essence of Christmas will ensure that they are set free at the appointed time when they will be more useful to the society.”

He charged the inmates to open up their hearts for the King of Glory to enter and He will come in and change their situation for good.

The archbishop presented two cows, food items and various provisions for the inmates and also announced that the final completion of the multipurpose skill acquisition will not exceed next year.

He reiterated his commitment towards ensuring that the inmates are engaged positively while their stay in the correctional centre lasts so that at the end of their prison sentence, they would have become much better persons for themselves and their community.