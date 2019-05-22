David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Archbishop, Province of the Niger and Bishop, Diocese of Nnewi Anglican Communion, Godwin Okpala, has condemned the reported plot by the ninth National Assembly to bar journalists from covering the proceedings of the legislature.

He warned that any attempt to gag the press would negatively affect the democratic process in Nigeria.

The Archbishop, who spoke, yesterday, when he announced commencement of the third session of the eighth Synod of the church in Nnewi, identified the press as the conscience of the people, which should not for any reason be restricted in the course of informing the Nigerian populace.

“They should be left out as an independent body. So, if this administration is to gag the press, we will all condemn it as something that is bad. They are not there and should not be there to sing praises of the government,” the archbishop said.

