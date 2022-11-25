From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. David Onuoha, has emerged the new President of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN).

Onuoha was elected on Friday at the ongoing 31st General Assembly/93rd Anniversary of CCN holding at Andrew’s Basilica Trans Ekulu Enugu to pilot the affairs of the Council for the next three years.

The new CCN president polled 342 votes to defeat his opponent and outgoing Vice President of the Council, His Eminence, Rev Israel Akanji, who garnered 338 votes.

Archbishop Onuoha, will take over from Most Rev. Benebo Fubara-Manuel.