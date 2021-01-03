From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Christian Association of Nigeria,(CAN) Imo State chapter has called on the Nigeria police to intensify their effort in combating crime in the country.

State chairman of the association, Eches Divine Eches stated this yesterday while commending the police for their efforts in securing the release of the Auxiliary Archbishop of Owerri, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe.

While condemning the kidnap of the priest, he expressed surprise why such anointed men of God should be the target for abduction.

He therefore appealed to the youths to engage in meaningful ventures other than criminality. “We appeal to our people to shun kidnapping, armed robbery, and every criminal activity that makes our State unsafe.

“It is highly condemnable that people will go out of their way to cause harm on anyone even on a cleric who is called to offer prayers and supplications for others before the Almighty God.

“We must reiterate that sin and wickedness amounts to evil and we appeal to the people involved to turn a new leaf and embrace the loving forgiveness of Jesus Christ. Eches stated.